"John Cena betrayed me" - 6'2" WWE star says he predicted huge heel turn; cost him a lot

A WWE star has now made an accusation against John Cena, letting him know what the star cost him. He went on to talk about how he'd predicted it.

On his YouTube channel, Logan Paul said that he had promised his daughter that he'd win the Elimination Chamber. However, after Cena hit him with an Attitude Adjustment, he could not keep the promise, which cost him a lot.

He predicted that Cena would turn heel, pointing out that he had said that the star had betrayed him. Paul said he'd read the writing on the wall then.

"Man it sucks, I told my daughter I'd win the Elimination Chamber. Next thing you know, you're getting your Attitude Adjusted by John Cena. What a crazy heel turn, man, just when you think you know a guy. I actually predicted this, and people roasted me for it. Look like a few vlogs ago. Look at the thumbnail. What is it? 'John Cena betrayed me.' Thumbnail pointing to him, it says snake. I didn't know he was going to turn on Cody, but I read the writing on the wall." (9:59 - 10:22)

The 6 ft 2 star went on to say that he had been right. However, Paul loved Cena as a heel. He added that they could finally see the star.

"Guess what, I was f***ing right. Oh it's gonna be so good, I love Cena heel. Being a heel, it's f***ing sick, because being a good guy, it's not realistic. All you motherf****rs walking around like you're perfect. You're not! We couldn't see John Cena for 25 years, but now John, we see you, brother," Paul said. (10:23 - 10:40)

It remains to be seen what's next and if the star clashes with Cena.

