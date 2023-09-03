John Cena breaks character to acknowledge long-term rival at WWE Payback

Multi-time world champion John Cena was a busy man this past Saturday as WWE aired their latest premium live event, Payback from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

Cena was conducting first-time hosting duties during the event. He came down to the ring to address the fans and take charge of his duties as the host. He was soon interrupted by The Miz, and the two had some back-and-forth on the mic.

The Cenation Leader, in fact, asked for some tips from Miz, given his experience as a tenured host on several WWE shows. Cena also announced that he would be the special guest referee during the highly anticipated match between The A-Lister and LA Knight.

During the match, The Miz got in Cena's face a few times, especially when John stopped counting after he saw Miz leveraging the ropes for a pin. LA Knight managed to kick out of the Skull Crushing Finale and finally downed his opponent with the BFT.

In the aftermath, John, being the true babyface, also congratulated The Miz and stated that he was "proud" of The A-Lister. The star broke character with regards to his age-old rivalry with The Miz. It seems that the two veterans will finally be able to bury the hatchet.

John Cena also showed respect to LA Knight

LA Knight is arguably the biggest babyface in WWE at the moment. This was evident as the fans exploded in cheers for him as he made his way to the ring for his match against The Miz.

After the grueling matchup, Knight had his hands raised by John Cena in the middle of the ring. But, the biggest moment came on the entrance ramp. Cena brought forward his hand for a cordial handshake with The Megastar.

Knight was hesitant as he recalled almost hitting Cena during the match. However, he acknowledged the gesture and shook hands with The Greatest of All Time. John raised his hands once again, symbolizing the passing of the torch, and then left, leaving the spotlight solely on LA.

