16-time WWE Champion John Cena is all set to face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel. Cena, who returned to WWE a few months ago, teamed up with LA Knight at WWE Fastlane as the duo beat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The Greatest of All Time also wrestled at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. John Cena challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship but lost to the defending champ.

John Cena was a guest on the 200th episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where he opened up about what his relationship with former rival Austin Theory is like behind the scenes.

He revealed that he still speaks to Theory from time to time, giving him advice about his character:

"There was nothing I said to Austin [Theory] down there that I wouldn't say to his face. We still talk on a regular basis, and I still try to bestow on him advice. I think he's working more toward connecting with the audience, but I can hear the silence and the apathy when he would perform. I know it is because I had it plenty. I single-handedly ruined the Ruthless Aggression Era by completely failing by being the Ruthless Aggression guy. So I know what apathetic sounds like," Cena said. [14:00 to 14:30]

John Cena wrestled at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India

Shortly after his WWE return earlier this year, John Cena wrestled his first match in India at the Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad.

The 16-time world champion teamed up with Seth Rollins in the main event in a match against Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium.

The packed stadium was firmly behind Cena and Rollins, and the duo didn't disappoint, picking up the win in front of a raucous packed house at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

