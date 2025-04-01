John Cena breaks character; shares post on Randy Orton's 45th birthday

WWE legend John Cena has 'wished' a happy birthday to one of his biggest rivals, Randy Orton. Cena shared a picture of Orton on his official Instagram handle on the latter's 45th birthday.

Orton and Cena were bitter rivals back in the day. The duo battled it out in a series of matches during their prime, most of which were contested for WWE's top prize.

A lot has changed over the past few weeks. Cena is now WWE's top heel, while Orton is a massive babyface on SmackDown. The Viper is all set to take on Kevin Owens in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. Orton has turned 45 today, and Cena 'wished' him by sharing a picture of him on his Instagram handle, as can be seen below:

John Cena called Cody Rhodes a "nepo baby" on WWE RAW

Cena and Cody Rhodes engaged in a heated war of words on last night's episode of WWE RAW. At one point during the segment, Cena took a massive shot at The American Nightmare. Check out what he said:

“A paint-by-numbers, sociopathic nepo baby who is so into himself he had his wrestling gimmick tattooed for the world to see. It’s not where your tattoo’s at Cody, it’s what your tattoo is that exposes you to the world for what you are – a common fan like them.” [H/T Cageside Seats]

Cena also addressed accusations of him burying talent, claiming that he buries mediocrity. Cody had the last laugh, though, as he hit a Cross Rhodes on his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

At The Show of Shows, the two top stars will battle it out in the main event with the Undisputed WWE title on the line. A win for John Cena would give him his 17th world title, a record-breaking one at that.

