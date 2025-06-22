John Cena breaks kayfabe to mock WWE fans at recent event

John Cena is truly embracing his heel character on and off-screen at present, and it seems that he found new ways to prove this at the recent Fanatics event.

Cena was spotted in the queue for the punching machine, and many believed that he might actually be able to beat the high score. Instead, Cena mimicked hitting the punching bag twice before commenting that he hadn't hit anyone for real in 25 years.

It seems that Cena is sticking to his promise of destroying wrestling, and he managed to do this multiple times throughout the show as he broke character and mocked the WWE Universe throughout.

Interestingly, the SummerSlam press conference also took place last night and featured several men who could challenge Cena in the coming months. While the 17-time world champion will face CM Punk next weekend, he might also face the winner of the King of the Ring final at SummerSlam if he is the chosen world champion.

This means that he could be facing either Cody Rhodes or Randy Orton, after The Viper was able to defeat Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

John Cena recently mocked CM Punk by recreating his famous pipebomb on SmackDown

John Cena and CM Punk will collide at Night of Champions next weekend, but it seems that Cena wanted to ensure that the feud that changed the company back in 2011 could still be matched.

On WWE SmackDown this week, after hitting R-Truth with the title to lose by disqualification, Cena put CM Punk through a table with an Attitude Adjustment and then delivered his own version of the pipebomb, which was shockingly similar to Punk's original script.

The WWE Universe was shocked that Cena was able to reach that level to put over this feud, but it seems that interest in the match in Saudi Arabia has now peaked.

