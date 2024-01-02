John Cena breaks silence about potential dream match that may take place later in the year

John Cena recently took to Instagram to acknowledge a potential match teased on RAW: Day 1. The bout in question involves two of his greatest rivals in WWE, Roman Reigns and The Rock.

John Cena has made a name for himself by registering wins against some of the biggest names in WWE. The 16-time World Champion has defeated greats such as CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, The Rock, and many more. One name that he hasn't beaten in singles competition is Roman Reigns.

On RAW: Day 1, The Rock returned to WWE and assaulted Jinder Mahal. Before exiting, The People's Champion hinted at a match against Roman Reigns, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy. John Cena broke his silence on the dream bout by sharing a photoshopped image of the two superstars confronting each other.

You can view the post below:

Many expect The Great One to lock horns with The Tribal Chief later this year at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 40.

What happened during John Cena's latest run in WWE?

The Cenation Leader returned to WWE this past September as a full-time superstar for two months. During this tenure, the veteran ensured he was in the middle of all the action whenever possible. He teamed up with LA Knight to beat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023. The bout set up a match between Knight and Reigns at Crown Jewel.

In addition to in-ring action, the 16-time World Champion met The Rock backstage when the latter made a one-off return in September. The two shared a heartfelt moment, showing the WWE Universe that they had buried the hatchet and moved on from their rivalry.

In his final match during his latest run, Cena faced Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. At the premium live event, The Enforcer emerged victorious against The Cenation Leader. After the bout, the latter thanked the WWE Universe for allowing him to entertain them before heading backstage.

