"I will continue to always give my best" – John Cena breaks silence after returning to WWE RAW

John Cena made his triumphant return on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Taking to Twitter, he sent a heartfelt message after receiving a grand reception.

The Leader of the Cenation celebrated his 20th WWE anniversary by delivering a heartfelt promo. He also interacted with several notable WWE stars, including Seth Rollins and Theory.

Taking to social media, Cena thanked the WWE Universe for their overwhelming support and WWE for taking a chance with him:

"Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US."

Check out John Cena's tweet below:

John Cena @JohnCena Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US. Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US.

The WWE Universe's response to John Cena's tweet

John Cena received massive support from the WWE Universe throughout the years, and his 20th anniversary celebration was no different.

In response to his heartfelt tweet after returning to RAW, fans congratulated the former multi-time WWE Champion and shared images and videos from his return on RAW.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Miss Hines @Shines_math @JohnCena @WWE Teaching summer school yesterday , driving 700 miles, and having to be back at school this morning…. Wouldn’t and couldn’t miss this moment. THANK YOU 🫶🏾 @JohnCena @WWE Teaching summer school yesterday , driving 700 miles, and having to be back at school this morning…. Wouldn’t and couldn’t miss this moment. THANK YOU 🫶🏾💥 https://t.co/OtRY5mocYi

During his promo on RAW, Cena said he wasn't sure when he'd return to in-ring competition next. However, he confirmed fans would get to see him inside the squared circle not once but on several different occasions.

Cena's last match was in 2021. He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Post-match, Cena was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar, who then set his sights on The Tribal Chief.

With the Biggest Event of the Summer right around the corner, it remains to be seen if John Cena features on the card or not.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far