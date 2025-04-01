John Cena breaks his own WWE record in just two weeks

WWE legend John Cena has broken his own viewership record, with the previous one lasting a mere two weeks. Cena's opening segment with Cody Rhodes on tonight's episode of RAW exceeded one million views on YouTube in just five hours.

Cena is no stranger to breaking records. He is likely to surpass Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles at WrestleMania 41 when he faces Cody Rhodes in the main event.

Two weeks ago on RAW, John Cena cut a fierce promo, taking massive shots at WWE fans in the opening segment. The promo surpassed a million YouTube views in just six hours. It didn't take long for The Cenation Leader to break his own record, as his opening segment with Cody Rhodes on tonight's RAW reached a million views in only five hours.

John Cena's heel turn has garnered massive mainstream coverage, and fans are excited to see him wrestle as a bad guy for the first time in more than two decades. Cena wants nothing but to become a 17-time world champion by defeating Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania. Cody, on the other hand, would love to continue being WWE's top champion by successfully defending his title against Cena at The Show of Shows.

