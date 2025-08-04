John Cena brings back iconic WWE entrance for SummerSlam

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 04, 2025 01:13 GMT
John Cena
John Cena is the current Undisputed WWE Champion (Source: WWE on X)

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. He brought back his iconic entrance ahead of this match.

At the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year, John Cena shocked the world by turning heel and attacking Cody Rhodes. Since then, he has changed his entire presentation. All color was gone, just black and white during the entrance. While he retained his theme song, his entrance was a bit slower than usual; he wouldn't run down to the ring but instead would walk towards it.

Cena and Cody feuded until WrestleMania 41, when Cena became the Undisputed WWE Champion with the help of Travis Scott. Since then, Cena has been unstoppable in the ring.

Cody Rhodes worked his way back into the title picture by winning the King of the Ring Tournament. Now he is set to face Cena at SummerSlam. Last week on SmackDown, Cena seemingly turned babyface again.

Hence, at The Biggest Party of The Summer, ahead of their match, Cena's music hit, and he came out with his old babyface entrance, running towards the entrance ramp with full energy. He then ran down to the ring like he had done several times in his career.

It will be interesting to see who walks out of SummerSlam as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Edited by Harish Raj S
