"The best ever" - John Cena on Brock Lesnar's return to WWE

Despite being laid out by Brock Lesnar after SummerSlam went off the air, John Cena seems happy about The Beast Incarnate's return to WWE.

While Becky Lynch returned at The Biggest Party Of The Summer, Brock Lesnar was the big surprise of the night as he came back to the company after Cena's match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

John Cena was recently a guest on That Scene with Dan Patrick, where he called Brock Lesnar one of the best ever.

"I didn't notice the ponytail," John Cena said. "I noticed that he was the size of two Brock Lesnar's. He looks mean and nasty no matter what. He's trying to stretch the boundaries of that to see what he can pull off. He's an anomaly. He's one of, if not the best ever."

John Cena on the Brock Lesnar surprise to close out SummerSlam

John Cena also mentioned how big of a surprise Brock Lesnar was for the live crowd, saying it's so rare when you can stun the audience nowadays.

"SummerSlam, the greatest sound to hear was certainly the interest," John Cena said. "It's that buzz before the bell rings. They want you guys to take you on this ride and this story. Then, surprises at the end with Brock Lesnar coming out and no one knew what the hell was going on. Those are cool when you can surprise the audience because those are rare."

We haven't seen John Cena or Brock Lesnar on WWE television since SummerSlam.

Thanks to Fightful for the transaction of this podcast.

