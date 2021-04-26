John Cena calls WWE RAW star the "hardest worker" he knows

WWE legend John Cena heaped major praise on The Miz in his latest tweet.

The latest edition of WWE 24 features an in-depth look at two-time WWE Champion The Miz's career. Fans and wrestling personalities on social media have praised it, and John Cena has now endorsed it on his Twitter handle as well.

John Cena urged fans to watch the special and called The Miz the hardest worker he knows. Here's Cena's full tweet:

"WATCH THIS NOW. @mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance. Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance. THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome doesn’t NOT do you justice. #Respect"

The Miz later responded to John Cena's tweet and thanked him for the same:

John Cena and The Miz had several feuds back in the day

John Cena and The Miz feuded on various occasions when the two were mainstays on the WWE roster. Their most memorable feud took place on the road to WrestleMania 27 in 2011.

The Miz defeated Randy Orton for the WWE title by cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on an episode of RAW in late 2010. He then kicked off a feud with John Cena as WrestleMania loomed closer.

WWE veteran The Rock also got involved in the mix by making his big return after seven years and berated both Cena and The Miz on RAW. The Miz and John Cena met in the main event of WrestleMania 27, and it was The A-lister who came out on top when all was said and done.

Cena and The Miz traveled together for years. It was a fantastic gesture from the 16-time world champion to put over The Miz's WWE 24 special in front of his vast Twitter fanbase.

Have you watched the latest WWE 24? What are your views on The Miz's WWE career? Sound off in the comments section below.