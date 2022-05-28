6-time World Champion recalls why he lost a movie role to John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed why he lost a role in The Marine to John Cena.

John Cena has been one of the biggest stars in WWE for the past two decades. Cena broke out as the rookie who answered Angle's open challenge on SmackDown, and the rest was history.

The 16-time World Champion has a busy working schedule in Hollywood. Cena was last seen at SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist recalled why he lost a role to Cena:

“I wasn’t mad at John, I was mad at Vince. He just took the movie away from me because this new kid came in and made a huge impact. I made a huge impact too! So I wasn’t sure why that happened. It actually was the beginning of the end for me in the WWE. After that was when things started to go downhill, and about a year or two later, that’s when I left the company.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The Marine was the starting point of Cena's glorious Hollywood career. After working for almost 15 years, Cena transitioned from a WWE Superstar to a Hollywood A-lister. It would've been interesting to see Angle in that lost role.

John Cena was the third choice for The Marine

Several superstars like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have appeared in big-budget productions like Marvel and DC. At the same time, others such as The Miz, Dean Ambrose, and Dolph Ziggler have appeared in films by WWE Studios.

When a movie gets the right cast, it does wonders for the star's career. One such case was with The Leader of Cenation when he signed for The Marine. However, he was not the first choice for the role.

In the same podcast, Angle revealed how the 16-time World Champion received the role:

“The Marine was supposed to be my movie. What happened was, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin was told that he was going to do The Marine… Steve left the company, so Vince gave the movie to me. I had it, and they weren’t sure when they were going to film it. A year went by, and then Vince came to me and said, ‘Hey listen, I want to give that Marine movie to John Cena.’ (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It turned out well for Cena as it was the launching pad for his highly acclaimed career in Hollywood. It'll be interesting to see if The Leader of Cenation returns to SummerSlam.

