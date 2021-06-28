John Cena celebrates CM Punk's pipebomb anniversary with a cryptic post

The rivalry between John Cena and CM Punk is regarded as one of the best feuds in WWE history. One of the most iconic moments during their rivalry was the infamous pipe bomb segment in which Punk targeted multiple individuals including the McMahon family, Triple H, and John Cena himself.

The segment came out of nowhere as The Straight Edge Superstar did not hold back and took major shots at WWE.

The segment that took place in 2011 celebrated its 10th anniversary this Sunday. Fans all around the world have been paying homage with various tweets, photos, and appreciation posts.

However, one of the most interesting reactions to the anniversary was from John Cena himself. The Cenation Leader recently took to Instagram, where he posted a photo from the infamous segment showing CM Punk sitting on the ramp and addressing the crowd. Cena did not include a caption in his post.

It certainly was a monumental moment that would go down as one of the most shocking segments in the history of pro-wrestling. Shortly after his pipe bomb, CM Punk was given a storyline suspension, only to be re-instated upon John Cena's insistence.

This would then lead to their infamous battle at Money in the Bank, where CM Punk defeated Cena in Chicago and left with the WWE Championship.

What did CM Punk have to say about John Cena during the segment?

When it came to John Cena, CM Punk was relatively passive even stating that he likes the 16-time World Champion, but just can't stand the fact that he is considered the 'best in the world'.

"John Cena while you lay there, hopefully as uncomfortable as you possibly can be. I want you to listen to me. I want you to digest this, because before I leave in three weeks with your WWE Championship, I have a lot of things I would like to get off my chest. I don't hate you John...I don't even dislike you. I do like you...I like you a hell of lot more than most people in the back. I hate this idea that you're the best, becuase you not...I'm the best...I'm the best in the world. There is one thing you're better at than I am, and that's kissing Vince McMahon's a**." said CM Punk

The entire segment was unscripted and wasn't even approved by WWE management. CM Punk's mic was cut off moments after he made some remarks about Vince McMahon and his family.

His mic skills are just one of the many reasons the WWE Universe wants him back in the company.

Do you think CM Punk will ever return? What are your thoughts on the pipe bomb and John Cena's cryptic post? Let us know in the comments section below.

