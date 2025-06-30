John Cena challenged after his two former WWE rivals reunite

Two former WWE Superstars recently reunited and had a message for John Cena, their former rival. The Nexus' Darren Young and David Otunga ran into each other at a gym and posted a picture together.
Back in 2010, The Nexus quickly became WWE's most hated group after their debut on the main roster. The unruly rookies were destroying everyone and everything in their path, including WWE's biggest star, John Cena. Cena's team defeated The Nexus at SummerSlam 2010, in a massive blow to the group's push.
Darren Young, a former member of The Nexus, recently ran into David Otunga at a gym. He posted a picture with Otunga and sent a message to The Cenation Leader, asking if he's ready.
Check out the post below:
One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!
John Cena explains why he didn't put The Nexus over at SummerSlam 2010
To this day, many fans bash Cena for "burying" The Nexus back in the day. In 2017, Cena appeared at a Q&A session in Australia and opened up about that fateful night when he defeated The Nexus.
"In that particular moment, it was too much. I think if presented in another way, it could have been a little more palatable. But I can't change the television show, I've never had that power and that's something I don't do. If you look at a laundry list of my opponents, you can tell that it's exactly how I operate. I guessed wrong on the way that the story was told, and I guess that's why people are so up-in-arms about it. But we tell so many stories. I was wrong once." [H/T WrestlingInc]
John Cena continued feuding with The Nexus after SummerSlam 2010. In the end, he defeated Wade Barrett in a Chairs Match at TLC 2010. Cena then "buried" Barrett under a bunch of chairs on the entrance ramp, in what seemingly symbolized the end of the latter's main event push.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!