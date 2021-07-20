John Cena has choice words for Roman Reigns on RAW return

After months of speculation, 16-time world champion John Cena returned to the WWE on the Money In The Bank pay-per-view last night. Cena would make an entrance at the end of the evening after Roman Reigns cut a promo following his win against Edge.

While no words were exchanged at Money In The Bank, it was quickly announced that John Cena would kick off this week's RAW.

Just like on Sunday, the crowd in Dallas, Texas gave a huge pop when John Cena's music hit to start Monday Night RAW this week. After Cena hyped up the crowd for more major pops, he would tease that he would dress up as Peacemaker for the Suicide Squad premiere.

Cena indicated that it was the fans that brought him back to WWE after a long hiatus, but they weren't the only ones to entice him back. The other thing to bring him back was WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

While motivating factors such as main eventing Summerslam or being a record-breaking 17-time world champion are interesting, there is one main reason in particular why he decided to confront Roman Reigns.

The Cenation Leader had some choice words to address Reigns and he didn't hold back.

"Because Roman Reigns is an a**hole," said John Cena.

Friday is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 on SmackDown! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tLlFlxq3H7 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 20, 2021

Cena would go on to call Reigns self-absorbed, arrogant, and not as over as he says he is and confirm that he will be at SmackDown this Friday night.

While Cena was still in the ring, Riddle's music would hit and the two would exchange several bros, including singing in unison. It was a great moment with two fan favorites.

How will Roman Reigns respond to John Cena's message on RAW?

It will be interesting to see what Roman Reigns will have to say about what happened on RAW.

The Tribal Chief's celebration was thwarted by Cena's return on Sunday and we can expect Reigns to retaliate on SmackDown.

We can expect both these men to open the show on Friday and have a battle of words to kickstart things heading into SummerSlam.

The only two constants in the @WWE Universe.



They all come back.

They all acknowledge me.



Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 19, 2021

Are you excited that John Cena is back in WWE? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section!

Watch amazing videos, interviews, daily top stories, and more on the Sportskeeda YouTube channel, subscribe now!

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Alan John