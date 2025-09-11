John Cena chosen as replacement after major rejection by WWE legend

  • home icon
By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 11, 2025 08:04 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: Cena's X/Twitter and star's Instagram]

WWE Superstar John Cena was chosen as a replacement in a massive project after a legendary name rejected it. The legend in question is none other than Batista (aka Dave Bautista).

John Cena and Batista have a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment. Both stars started competing in the company's then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), in 2000. Dave Bautista last wrestled in 2019 and has since been focusing on his Hollywood career. Similarly, Cena is planning to give his all in Hollywood after his WWE retirement at the end of 2025.

One of John Cena's major projects, Peacemaker season 2, is currently running on HBO Max. Peacemaker's director, James Gunn, recently made a massive revelation related to the show. During his recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Gunn revealed that he had written Peacemaker for WWE legend Batista. However, Dave rejected the role because he was offered other projects where he was making more money.

James Gunn's comments all but confirm that John Cena was a replacement for Dave Bautista in Peacemaker.

"I wrote the character of Peacemaker for him (Batista), and we offered him the role, but [he] was offered two movies, and we weren’t paying him a lot, so he had to go where the money was," he said. [H/T Fightful]
John Cena is set to face Brock Lesnar in WWE

At SummerSlam 2025, John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. Following the match, Brock Lesnar made his electrifying return to the Stamford-based promotion to put Cena on notice, hitting the latter with a vicious F5.

The Beast Incarnate once again showed up on last week's SmackDown to assault the 17-time World Champion. During Cena's United States Championship clash against Sami Zayn, Lesnar made an appearance to take Zayn out with an F5, before hitting John with the move twice.

Brock Lesnar and John Cena are now set to face each other in a singles match at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the two legends at the show.

Aashrit Satija

