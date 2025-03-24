John Cena claims he will be the last REAL champion in WWE; makes shocking WrestleMania promise

John Cena made a shocking WrestleMania promise during his promo tonight on WWE RAW. The veteran won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship next month at The Show of Shows.

The 47-year-old kicked off tonight's edition of RAW in Scotland to a chorus of boos from the fans in attendance. John Cena claimed that he was going to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and become a major champion for a record-setting 17th time.

He then revealed that his intention after winning the title at WrestleMania was to retire with the belt. John Cena was frustrated with fans for being upset with his spinner belt back in the day and said they would have to create a new toy belt because he is taking the real title home with him forever.

"I'm going to win that championship, the center of every superstar of this entire business, of every fan in this building, I will win that championship and retire with it. I am taking it home with me! And leaving all of you to create a brand-new toy belt because the real one comes home with me. I will be the last real champion in WWE!" Cena said. [From 0:59 to 01:30]

Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and aligned with The Rock. The Final Boss had asked Cody Rhodes for his soul, but The American Nightmare turned down his offer.

The Franchise Player is currently on his Farewell Tour and will retire in December 2025.

