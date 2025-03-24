  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • John Cena claims he will be the last REAL champion in WWE; makes shocking WrestleMania promise

John Cena claims he will be the last REAL champion in WWE; makes shocking WrestleMania promise

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 24, 2025 20:36 GMT
Cena made a shocking promise on RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Cena made a shocking promise on RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X/Twitter]

John Cena made a shocking WrestleMania promise during his promo tonight on WWE RAW. The veteran won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship next month at The Show of Shows.

Ad

The 47-year-old kicked off tonight's edition of RAW in Scotland to a chorus of boos from the fans in attendance. John Cena claimed that he was going to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and become a major champion for a record-setting 17th time.

He then revealed that his intention after winning the title at WrestleMania was to retire with the belt. John Cena was frustrated with fans for being upset with his spinner belt back in the day and said they would have to create a new toy belt because he is taking the real title home with him forever.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm going to win that championship, the center of every superstar of this entire business, of every fan in this building, I will win that championship and retire with it. I am taking it home with me! And leaving all of you to create a brand-new toy belt because the real one comes home with me. I will be the last real champion in WWE!" Cena said. [From 0:59 to 01:30]
Ad
Ad

Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and aligned with The Rock. The Final Boss had asked Cody Rhodes for his soul, but The American Nightmare turned down his offer.

The Franchise Player is currently on his Farewell Tour and will retire in December 2025.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी