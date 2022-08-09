John Cena provides an update regarding his possible presence for huge WWE stadium show 

Pro-Wrestling Icon John Cena recently revealed if he is set to appear on WWE's upcoming show, Clash At The Castle.

The company's next big Premium Live Event, Clash At The Castle, is set to take place in Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd 2022, with the United Kingdom hosting a stadium show for the first time in 30 years.

Speaking at Wales Comic Con, the 16-time World Champion stated that he will not be appearing on the show.

"I've been coming to Cardiff to fight for 15-plus years, and every time, it's exciting and amazing. I'm not going to be at Clash (At The Castle)." H/T Fightful

Since taking a step away from WWE, Cena's Hollywood career has taken off, with his breakout role as the Peacemaker becoming a household name in both film and TV.

Current Champion wants to face John Cena

Although he is not set to wrestle a match any time soon, many current WWE Superstars have the 16-time World Champion in their sights.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Intercontinental Champion Gunther said he would like to face off against the leader of Cenation at some point in the future.

"I am going to give this title the prestige it needs and make it the greatest prize in wrestling. I would like to wrestle John Cena and anyone else who is considered elite. I didn’t come here to be mediocre. I came here to be in the ring with the best. I’m just getting started. I’m very excited for this journey." H/T Sports Illustrated

During his most recent WWE appearance, on June 27th, "Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect" stated that whilst he may be busy, he still has plenty more matches left in the tank.

Who would you like to see Cena face when he returns to the ring? Sound off in the comment section below.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA