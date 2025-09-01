John Cena confirms next WWE appearance after defeating Logan Paul at Clash in Paris

John Cena has confirmed his next WWE appearance following Clash in Paris. At the event, Cena defeated Logan Paul in a singles match that lasted almost 30 minutes.Cena is inching closer to his final match with each passing day. The WWE legend has less than a dozen dates left in his last WWE run and fans are anxious to see what he has in store for them in the coming weeks.During the WWE Clash in Paris post-show, John Cena announced that he will be appearing on the September 5 episode of SmackDown.Wrestling Noticias @wrestlingn_LINKFresh off his win over Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, John Cena has confirmed he will be at the September 5th edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago. #WWEJohn Cena shares his thoughts on Logan Paul after WWE Clash in ParisCena picked up a massive win over Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris. At the post-show, Cena had big praise for his opponent. Here's what he said:&quot;I've got a lot of respect for Logan Paul. I see - and I think the WWE Universe can agree - I see so much potential in him, and he's just so good at this. I will say this - there has never been somebody who's been the marquee in this business that hasn't been borderline unhealthy obsessed with it. You have to invest your heart and soul. You say I'm going at a different level, I'm simply just giving all I have, and that's all I've really ever done. I'm glad everybody appreciates it, but I'm just trying to give my heart to the canvas. Tonight, anybody that doesn't like Logan Paul, that's fine, but I've got to put some respect on that name.&quot;Fans are now excited to see what happens when Cena appears on the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown. After what transpired at SummerSlam a few weeks ago, fans would love to see a confrontation between Cena and Brock Lesnar before they collide one last time.