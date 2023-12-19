John Cena congratulates young star: "They are lucky to have you"

WWE Superstar John Cena recently sent a message on Twitter.

The 16-time World Champion is recognized not only for his in-ring accomplishments but also for his commitment to promoting positivity and support outside the ring, a trait he has showcased once again.

A college athlete, Caden Young, recently took to Twitter and announced his commitment to Fordham University to further his baseball career. He also expressed gratitude to his coaches, teammates, and family for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Check out Caden Young's tweet below:

"I am honored to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at Fordham University! Thank you to Coach Leighton, Coach Porter and the entire Fordham staff for this opportunity. Thank you to all my teammates and thank you to my family, who have supported me."

Cena has now responded to the youngster's post, extending his support and congratulations. He praised the commitment and even mentioned that Fordham University was fortunate to have someone like him.

"They are lucky to have you. Congratulations on the next step!" John Cena shared.

Check out John Cena's tweet below:

R-Truth recently paid tribute to John Cena

WWE Superstar R-Truth faced JD McDonagh during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW in a Loser Leaves Judgment Day Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

During the match, R-Truth paid homage to John Cena by flawlessly executing the iconic Five Moves of Doom on McDonagh. To secure the victory, Truth finished the bout with a Bodyslam, sending McDonagh crashing through a table.

Cena's most recent in-ring appearance was at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event last month, where he took on Solo Sikoa from The Bloodline in a singles match. Given his packed schedule, it remains intriguing to see if he will make a return to WWE anytime soon.

What did you make of John Cena's recent gesture? Let us know in the comments section below.