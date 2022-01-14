John Cena opens up about why he considers WWE a "weird zone" right now

John Cena is well aware that WWE isn't a pure a sport and is more focused on pure entertainment.

The leader of the Cenation is a 16-time World Champion in the company and made the transition to acting after a highly successful career in wrestling.

Cena joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of subjects. While talking about WWE, the actor spoke about how he believes the company is in a weird zone. This is because Vince McMahon's promotion focuses more on the entertainment factor than sport. He went on to talk about how all superstars are involved and the ultimate goal is always to provide a show for the fans.

"I'm as passionate as the people on the other side of the barrier," John Cena said. "You know WWE is that weird zone where it isn't a pure sport, It is a participation event with every person involved. I always just wanted the arena to be rocking, and everyone shows up with high energy. For me to go out there apathetic or wanting to be somewhere else isn't fair to all those fans."

Will Hollywood continue to keep John Cena away from WWE?

While John Cena returned to WWE last summer for a feud with Roman Reigns, his appearances with the company have been far and few between in recent years.

You can look at the trajectory of The Rock's rise in Hollywood and compare it to how Cena is on a similar path. As their stock rises in the entertainment industry, their appearances on WWE programming steadily decrease.

The actor stated earlier this week that he isn't sure if his schedule will allow him to take part in WrestleMania 38. If that's the case, it would be the second WrestleMania in a row without the former 16-time world champion.

Regardless of what happens, you know that the WWE Universe hasn't seen the last of Cena. It's only a matter of time before the leader of Cenation returns to RAW or SmackDown once again.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "What always brings me back to the WWE isn't the falling down or the improvement of physical skill it's the story telling.. I love the challenge of telling a story & that's what acting is" ~ @JohnCena "What always brings me back to the WWE isn't the falling down or the improvement of physical skill it's the story telling.. I love the challenge of telling a story & that's what acting is" ~@JohnCena#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/8fE4RSbGBe

What do you make of Cena's comments? Do the lines between professional wrestling and sports entertainment sometimes land WWE in a weird zone? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

