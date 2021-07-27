John Cena not departing WWE following SummerSlam as originally expected

John Cena returned to WWE after being away for over a year at July's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, where he confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It was initially reported that Cena would work through SummerSlam and have a match with Roman Reigns before leaving to film his next movie. But it now appears that we will see more of the 16-time WWE Champion than we originally thought.

This afternoon, WWE announced that John Cena would return to the mecca of sports entertainment, Madison Square Garden in New York City, for the upcoming supershow event for Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

You can see 16-time World Champion John Cena when the blue brand returns to The World’s Most Famous Arena on Friday, Sept. 10!

John Cena will be on hand when the top stars of SmackDown and Raw compete in a Supershow at Madison Square Garden.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the action when WWE makes its highly anticipated return to New York City for Friday Night SmackDown, broadcasting live Friday, Sept. 10, on FOX at 8/7 C.

How much longer will John Cena stick around in WWE?

While reports continue to suggest that Roman Reigns will face John Cena for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, WWE threw a monkey wrench into those plans on last week's episode of SmackDown, where Roman Reigns accepted the challenge of the recently returning former Universal Champion, Finn Balor.

While it's still likely that Cena will face Reigns at SummerSlam, the fact that WWE could potentially take things in another direction is proving to be exciting for the WWE Universe as it allows them to debate and speculate about what might happen next.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information regarding John Cena's return to WWE.

Much if the difficulty associated with any change is wanting to go back to our old ways. It’s very tempting because the familiar seems easier. Fight the gravity of complacency and launch into an orbit of growth. — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 26, 2021

How long do you expect John Cena to stick around for? Does this change your opinion on the rumored match between Cena and Reigns at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Prem Deshpande