John Cena could destroy R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event, says WWE veteran: "This guy isn't your friend anymore" (Exclusive)

WWE star R-Truth is in for one of the biggest fights of his career. The star will be facing WWE Champion John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Truth was a big reason for Cena retaining the title at Backlash. However, the champ was not happy with the star and drove him through a table with an Attitude Adjustment during the post-show press conference. This led to WWE making a match official between the two men.

On this week's Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis and Bill Apter, Teddy detailed that Truth needed to bring his A-game against Cena. Long acknowledged that Truth was a hilarious character but felt he needed to get serious and realize that John Cena isn't the same man he idolized.

"I'm just interested in seeing how they do it. That's what I want to do. R-Truth is a great guy and an entertainer, he's really entertaining." He continued, "I can't see him getting serious anywhere unless something happens in the ring that touches his nerve. You know, you can touch a nerve, you can stop the plan. Maybe Cena does something there that touches a nerve and he goes, oh okay. I see where you're coming from. Something has to wake up R-Truth and let him know this guy isn't your friend anymore." [From 5:10 onwards]

During an interview with Wade Barrett, Truth detailed that he would try to knock some sense into John Cena during their match. It will be interesting to see if he can make a difference during their encounter.

