John Cena details reason why he didn’t make expected changes on RAW

WWE Superstar John Cena made his return tonight on Monday Night RAW without making any changes in his presentation despite several speculations. The show is currently underway from Forest National in Brussels, Belgium.

In a shocking turn of events, the 47-year-old turned heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He attacked Cody Rhodes to align with The Rock after The American Nightmare rejected The Brahma Bull's offer to be a 'corporate champion.' Making his first appearance since turning heel, the 16-time World Champion was expected to enter the arena with a new attire and theme.

However, John Cena showed up wearing his usual attire. The only difference in his entrance was that the veteran neither acknowledged Stu nor spoke into the camera.

Drowned by boos from the crowd in attendance, Cena noted he came out with the old theme and outfit because the WWE Universe does not deserve to witness a new look or theme music.

"You don't get a new look. You dress like me, I don't dress like you idiots. You don't get new music. That's my voice on that song. Your time is up and my time is finally thing is now. The only thing you get is a long look in the mirror to see how awful you've been to me," he said. [H/T: Sean Ross Sapp]

John Cena is set to wrestle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if he can win the record-breaking 17th World Title at The Showcase of The Immortals.

