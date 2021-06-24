"No offense, Kevin Owens" - John Cena chooses his favorite WWE move

John Cena has named Steve Austin’s version of the Stone Cold Stunner as his favorite move in WWE history.

Austin used the famous finishing move to defeat dozens of opponents during his legendary WWE career. In recent years, current WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has paid homage to Austin by incorporating the Stone Cold Stunner into his move set.

Speaking in a recent interview with LADbible, Cena was asked to name his favorite WWE move of all time, excluding his own Attitude Adjustment finisher. The 16-time WWE World Champion immediately opted for Austin’s iconic move.

“What would the favorite signature move of WWE of all time be without the two moves that I have on my moves list?” Cena said, “Okay, that leaves me a lot of options. I like the Stone Cold Stunner, delivered by Steve Austin. No offense, Kevin Owens, but I think Steve Austin’s Stone Cold Stunner.”

In 2014, a WWE.com article listed the 49 coolest maneuvers of all time. The Stone Cold Stunner came in third place behind Evan Bourne’s Air Bourne (Shooting Star Press) and Jake Roberts’ DDT.

John Cena also uses a Stone Cold Stunner variation

John Cena performing a Springboard Stunner on Rusev

Kevin Owens is not the only person to have used Steve Austin’s Stone Cold Stunner since the WWE Hall of Famer retired in 2003.

In 2015, John Cena debuted a variation of Austin’s move – the Springboard Stunner – against Rusev at WrestleMania 31. While the Stone Cold Stunner begins with a kick to the gut, the Springboard Stunner begins with Cena springboarding back off the ropes.

Awesome springboard stunner from Cena. pic.twitter.com/APK0PC3RuT — Kid β8 (@Kid_BB8) March 30, 2015

Austin reacted to Cena’s Springboard Stunner on his podcast (H/T Cageside Seats) after WrestleMania 31. He said the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer should have defeated opponents with the move before allowing Rusev to kick out of it.

Please credit LADbible and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Kartik Arry