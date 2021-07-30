John Cena discusses his WWE SummerSlam status

John Cena says he needs Roman Reigns’ approval before a match between the two men can be made official for WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

Since making his return at WWE Money in the Bank, Cena has repeatedly stated that he wants to challenge for Reigns’ Universal Championship. On last week’s episode of SmackDown, Reigns declined Cena’s request before agreeing to face Finn Balor instead.

Speaking partly in-character, Cena said during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show that Reigns still needs to agree to face him.

“That’s not up to me, that’s up to the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns,” Cena said. “I went on Monday Night RAW and issued a challenge and kind of said, ‘Hey, I’m here for this,’ but I can’t just jump to the front of the line without the guy who holds the championship saying it’s okay. Friday on SmackDown, he’s more than likely going to have some explaining to do or some things he’d like to say, and we’ll go from there.”

Nobody has won more World Championships (16) than John Cena and Ric Flair. If Cena defeats Reigns for the Universal Championship, he will become the outright record-holder for the first time in his career.

Why John Cena wants to face Roman Reigns

John Cena showed Roman Reigns respect in 2017

Since John Cena’s last WWE run, Roman Reigns has transformed from a polarizing good guy into an arrogant bad guy. Cena said on the July 19 episode of RAW that Reigns’ attitude change is the main reason why he has decided to return.

During an in-ring promo, the 16-time World Champion described Reigns as an “a**hole” who “needs to be knocked down a peg.”

Cena and Reigns’ only previous televised singles match took place at WWE No Mercy 2017. Reigns survived two consecutive Attitude Adjustments before picking up the victory with a spear.

