×
Create
Notifications

John Cena says he drank three tall beers before facing four-time WWE Champion

John Cena had a great time with fans before his WrestleMania 34 match
John Cena had a great time with fans before his WrestleMania 34 match
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Jan 14, 2022 10:36 AM IST
News

John Cena drank three tall beers right before hitting the ring for his WrestleMania 34 match against The Undertaker.

At WrestleMania 34, John Cena faced The Undertaker in a dream encounter fans had been wanting to see for a long time. Cena watched the mega event with fans in attendance before stepping into the ring for his match with The Deadman.

While speaking with Pat McAfee on his show, Cena revealed that he had a great time interacting with fans before his match. Cena added that he "crushed three tall drafts" before he was told that The Phenom was there:

“Everybody is chilled and watched the show. Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each other beers. Literally, I crushed three tall drafts before they told me The Undertaker was there and I'd to hop the barricade and go wrestle The Undertaker. That was a great experience for me 'cause I got to be something I admired, something I am, I got to be a fan.”

John Cena vs. The Undertaker was a let-down for many

By the time the WWE Universe got to witness the encounter between John Cena and The Undertaker, the latter was way past his prime. The Undertaker had lost his second WrestleMania match to Roman Reigns a year ago and couldn't move in the ring the way he used to.

This resulted in WWE booking a squash between two of the biggest stars in the business, with Cena losing to The Undertaker in less than three minutes. Both men wrestled a handful of bouts after this particular outing, with The Undertaker calling it quits at Survivor Series 2020.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

As for Cena, he recently had a short run in WWE with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Cena lost to Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 and went back to pursuing his Hollywood duties. There's no telling when Cena will return to WWE for another run.

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी