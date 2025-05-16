John Cena drops blockbuster tease ahead of WWE SmackDown; sends cryptic message

John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year. He successfully captured his 17th world championship at WrestleMania this year by beating Cody Rhodes in the main event. Ahead of the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Cena dropped a major tease referencing his superhero series, The Peacemaker.

Cena recently posted a picture of a character named "The Vigilante" from his TV series Peacemaker. The Vigilante is shown as a character who idolizes the Peacemaker (John Cena) in the show. While this might be a reference to R-Truth as he also calls Cena his childhood hero, it could also be a reference to Travis Scott.

In the particular episode from which the image is taken, Peacemaker gets a new ally. Cena could be teasing an appearance from Travis Scott, who helped him win the title at WrestleMania. Scott could appear on this week's SmackDown and officially join John Cena as his regular partner in crime.

Fans are really excited for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It'll be great if Travis Scott makes a suprise appearance on the show.

John Cena reveals if he's going to run for President of the United States

While making appearances in his final year of competition as an active performer, John Cena is also promoting his upcoming movie called Head of State. Cena plays a role of the politician in the movie which will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

In an interview with US Weekly during the Amazon Upfront event, Cena was asked if he ever plans on running for the Oval Office. Cena answered the question like a politician, saying he is only an actor who is playing the character of a politician. He claimed that's the end of his aspirations associated with politics.

"I know that's going to be a question on a lot of people's minds. This is a movie, and I'm playing a role in a buddy action comedy. I just happen to wear a suit and say my character's in the Oval Office. I think that's about as far as we can take that," Cena said. [0:13 - 0:25]

This is not the first time a WWE Superstar has been linked to a major political position. The Rock was also rumoured to run for President a few years ago, but it didn't happen.

