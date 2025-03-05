John Cena drops latest post following shock WWE heel turn

John Cena has remained active on social media, especially on his Instagram and X/Twitter accounts, following his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Cena recently dropped his latest post on Instagram, which has always been for his followers' interpretation.

After earning his ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Cena was congratulated by Cody Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion then turned down The Rock's offer, which prompted The Final Boss to trigger The Cenation Leader's villainous side.

Cena brutally attacked Rhodes using a variety of objects, such as a watch, a microphone, and the Undisputed WWE Title. The American Nightmare was then assaulted by The Rock, and Travis Scott even hit him with a solid hammer fist to the side of the head.

In a post on his official Instagram account, John Cena dropped his fourth image since turning heel. This time around, it was the album cover of Don McLean's American Pie, released in 1971, which had the big hits like American Pie and Vincent.

But what does it mean? Well, here's one of the best interpretations of American Pie from Reddit user @sticklight414:

"It always sounded like this weird, metaphoric recap of the 1960s and how so many things changed so fast and how chaotic it all was and how it all passed by almost unnoticed by the normal folks."

For those still unaware, here is what John Cena's headline on Instagram states: "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."

John Cena's posts since turning heel interpreted

In addition to the American Pie reference, John Cena's previous three posts since turning heel were the GTA VI cover, Harvey Dent from The Dark Knight, and Player 456 from Squid Game.

To simplify things, the GTA VI reference was likely from the memes saying that people were able to see Cena's heel turn before the video game's release. The second one is likely alluding to Dent becoming the villain Two Face in Batman after uttering the quote, "You either die a hero or you live long enough to become the villain."

As for Player 456, his two different emotions have turned into a meme since the release of Squid Game 2. Fans have compared it to Cena's different expressions before and after turning heel at Elimination Chamber.

