John Cena encouraged former WWE Superstar to keep using his hilarious finisher

John Cena encouraged Santino Marella to keep doing his hilarious finisher, Cobra.

Santino Marella is one of the best comedic wrestlers in WWE history. He knew how to make people laugh and that helped him get over with the fans. One of the things that became synonymous with Santino was his finishing move, the Cobra.

Santino used the move in his match and his opponents would even sell the move in a funny manner, making it all the more entertaining.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Santino went into detail about the first time he used the move and how John Cena encouraged him to keep using it.

"I was wrestling either Chavo or Carlito, I said ‘Hey, I’m gonna try something during my comeback.’ So it’s like jab, clothesline, punch or whatever and then I stop and do the transformation to my arm and hit him and he turns away into a schoolboy. Without seeing it on TV, the audience immediately laughed. Cena, I always sat beside Cena, I came back through the curtain and he was like ‘I would keep that if I were you, that was funny.’ " [H/T Fightful]

John Cena wasn't the only one that liked the Cobra

During the same interview, Santino Marella also detailed how he was using the move at live events. He was later informed by Ricky Steamboat that Vince McMahon wanted him to use the cobra in a televised match against Zack Ryder.

"I was doing it only on live events and then one I go to TV and Ricky Steamboat was my producer. I was wrestling Zack Ryder and [I was] going over with the Cobra, Vince wants to see the Cobra. I’m like ‘Vince knows about the Cobra?’ He was like ‘Yeah, he reads the reports.’" [H/T Fightful]

Santino Marella's Cobra gave way to some memorable moments. Hence, it's a good thing that John Cena advised him to use it.

