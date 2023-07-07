John Cena didn't even consider wrestling a viable career option; says it happened "by accident"

John Cena has been with WWE since 2002 and has become one of their biggest audience pullers, but the superstar discussed in a recent interview about how his journey in wrestling started by accident.

Whenever people debate about top wrestlers, Cena is always there on their lists. From losing his first match against Kurt Angle to becoming the 16-time champion, he has come a long way in his illustrious career.

In a recent episode of Hart to Heart, John Cena talked about how he didn't consider wrestling a viable option. He said that he was going to join the military, and one of his friends told him about a place where they trained to be wrestlers.

"[When Cena was about to join the military] a buddy of mine says 'yo you know we trained to be wrestlers over in Orange County, you ever thought about going down?' I was like motherf**ker there's a school? We can do this? Yes of course. We went to a place called LA Boxing in Orange County. I remember pulling up and seeing the ring through the window. I saw it and I was like this is what I'm going to do," said Cena.

John Cena added that he didn't think he would be someone like The Rock, he just wanted to wrestle as a hobby.

"It wasn't like I'm going to be The Rock. I was like I'm going to exist out here. Do this as long as I can as a weekend hobby and never thought it would be anything. So like it happened by accident," Cena added.

John Cena said that working in WWE is a nonstop grind

In the same interview with Kevin Hart, Cena said working in WWE is a nonstop grind and is the same as Hart doing comedy shows because wrestlers are always in a different city every night and hustling.

"It's a nonstop grind," Cena said. "And you're always on stage, a different city every night and you're hustling. I went through the same thing. It's the same thing. And the business has changed so much since I started."

Many young stars want a career like John Cena had in WWE. It's one of the most challenging things anyone will ever achieve in their profession. Fans believe there will be no other wrestler quite like Cena.

