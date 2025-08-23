John Cena "eviscerated" top WWE star, says veteran

A veteran has lauded John Cena for his recent actions and said he "eviscerated" a top WWE star in the process. The Never Seen 17 is getting closer to his retirement date with each appearance, and he recently showed up on SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland.

Ad

Cena came out to address the fans was interrupted by Logan Paul. While The Maverick tried to gain the upper hand on the mic, bringing in Cena's Hollywood commitments, The Champ responded swiftly.

He said that Paul uses WWE as a branding opportunity and said he wasn't an outsider, but a "parasite." Cena then ran down a list of WWE stars, saying that the YouTuber snatched opportunities from them.

On the Busted Open podcast, veteran Tommy Dreamer broke down Cena's promo. He said it was pure drama and highlighted how good the 17-time WWE world champion was.

Ad

Trending

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

"That was a great epic drama of good vs. evil and then John Cena went to school and John Cena cut the pro babyface, pro-pro wrestler representing the company, pro every single thing as a franchise player, a face of a franchise goes out there and does. There was not one hole in his game verbally and he eviscerated Logan Paul. The best part about all of that, it was all F'n true," Dreamer said.

Ad

Ad

Dreamer mentioned that while Cena endorses that Paul will be a main eventer and a world champion one day, this was more about putting him in his place.

The segment ended with John Cena delivering an Attitude Adjustment to the former U.S Champion.

Logan Paul attacked John Cena after the show ended

As the show ended, Cena was met backstage by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. Aldis informed him that he had heard from Brock Lesnar, who made his surprise return at SummerSlam and laid Cena out with an F-5.

Ad

But the conversation was soon interrupted by Logan Paul, who blindsided The Champ with a right hand.

The two stars are set to face each other at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on 31 August.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!