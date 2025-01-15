John Cena explains why iconic meme had to happen during his WWE run

One of the reasons why John Cena became popular outside of WWE is because of his memes online. Cena recently explained why one of his best memes had to happen at the peak of his run as the face of the company.

The most obvious meme involving the 16-time world champion is the "You Can't See Me," wherein people pretend to not see him. It has reached legendary status given how constantly it gets brought up every time a picture of him goes viral online.

But in terms of wrestling memes, one of his iconic ones is the "LOL Cena Wins." It's the term used whenever The Cenation Leader won, even if it was unnecessary. Some examples include his win over Nexus at SummerSlam 2010, winning the 2012 Money in the Bank briefcase, beating Damien Sandow in his cash-in attempt, and immediately defeating Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship after the luchador just won a tournament.

Speaking to Chris McPherson of Collider, John Cena explained why he had to win a lot of matches at the height of his powers. Cena pointed out that he was the face of WWE and had to win a lot of matches so that whenever he lost, it was meaningful.

"One of the biggest hang-ups in the middle portion of my career was that, spoiler alert, John wins. What people don’t understand is, I think now, maybe, as we begin to reflect back here on this last run of like, ‘Hey, man, I was in it for the long haul.’ ... The way you make those losses impactful is sometimes you've got to win, and sometimes you've got to win a lot. Any time you can pass energy on to somebody, that's kind of the life cycle of the business," Cena said. [H/T: Collider]

While John Cena barely lost during his main run, he has not won a singles match since beating Triple H on April 27, 2018, at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

John Cena reveals the 3 biggest losses of his career

In the same interview with the Collider, John Cena was asked if he had any memorable losses in his WWE career. Cena revealed the three he had at the top of his head.

"Some of the ones that come to mind are certainly The Rock in Miami was a fantastic loss. Kevin Owens’ debut was another great one that I thought was a really fun one. Rob Van Dam at Hammerstein Ballroom. Anytime you can surprise people," Cena said. [H/T: Collider]

Cena's losses have piled up over the years, but he's ready for a fresh start at the 2025 Royal Rumble Match. He's looking to win it and earn an opportunity to break Ric Flair's record for most world titles.

