John Cena explains why an infamous trend had to happen in WWE

John Cena has become a beloved WWE Superstar. The viewers genuinely hope to see the veteran win some big matches this year as he embarks on a farewell tour to cap off his wrestling career.

This was not the case during Cena's full-time run in World Wrestling Entertainment. A popular internet trend was "Cena wins LOL," which meant it was another match and another win for The Franchise Player.

In an interview with Collider, John Cena reflected on this now-infamous trend. He explained that business-wise, people had to get annoyed by his consistent wins to achieve the desired impact when he finally lost. The 16-time World Champion claimed he was thinking several steps ahead:

Trending

"One of the biggest hang-ups in the middle portion of my career was that, spoiler alert, John wins. What people don’t understand is, I think now, maybe, as we begin to reflect back here on this last run of like, ‘Hey, man, I was in it for the long haul,'" Cena told Collider.

Cena announced his participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, which will take place on February 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently echoed the sentiment of longtime fans of the product, stating that The Cenation Leader should win his 17th World Title before retiring.

Bronson Reed makes a case to be John Cena's final opponent in WWE

Bronson Reed is currently out owing to an injury he sustained at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024. However, during a recent conversation with Netflix, he revealed that he is looking forward to meeting John Cena upon return.

The Aus-Zilla claimed he was the perfect final opponent for the 16-time World Champion because the latter always had big fights with behemoths throughout his career. This villainous bunch ranged from Big Show, Mark Henry, and Rusev, among others:

"I feel like I'm the perfect opponent for John Cena. If you've watched his career, he's always been fighting big monsters and trying to conquer them. I feel like I'm the final monster for him to overcome."

It remains to be seen if The Auszilla gets to lock horns with Cena when he returns from injury, which he has disclosed will not happen until after WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback