Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is now on a collision course with Randy Orton after winning the title at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks a match with CM Punk could take place in the coming months.

The Franchise Player was extremely serious when he reiterated his retirement and revealed the number of dates he has left after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the segment was eventually interrupted by Randy Orton, who hit his oldest rival with an RKO.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, stated that John Cena would eventually cross paths and face CM Punk in his final year as a competitor. Moreover, he thinks Randy Orton is just a stepping stone in Cena's reign as a heel champion, and The Second City Saint would likely be his second challenger after The Viper.

"He is on a legitimate farewell tour. He is retiring. So, I think he does want to face some of his greatest opponents. So, Randy Orton is one of those. I think CM Punk will be one of those. There are a lot of people. So, I think this is the first check mark for the new heel John Cena regime. I'm sure it'll be underhanded, but I think it's kind of a straight-up stepping stone," English said. (From 46:32 to 47:01)

John Cena tried to gain the upper hand over Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

After getting hit with an RKO on Monday Night RAW, John Cena appeared on Friday Night SmackDown. The Franchise Player was quickly interrupted by Randy Orton, and the two had a lot to say. The Viper tried to convince The Leader of Cenation to return to his old ways and have some kids.

However, the Undisputed WWE Champion wanted nothing to do with the fans and took a shot at them. After a heated back-and-forth, Cena agreed to defend his title against Orton at WWE Backlash, where he could embarrass The Viper in his hometown. He then tried to get the upper hand with a cheap attack.

Unfortunately for the Last Real Champion, The Apex Predator hit an RKO and posed with the Undisputed WWE Championship to close the segment. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the 17-time World Champion in the coming months.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

