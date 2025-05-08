  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena could face returning WWE Superstar at SummerSlam, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena could face returning WWE Superstar at SummerSlam, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified May 08, 2025 11:47 GMT
John Cena won his 17th World title at WrestleMania [Image: WWE.com]
John Cena won his 17th World Title at WrestleMania [Image via: WWE.com]

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter has named a suitable opponent for John Cena at SummerSlam. Sportskeeda's senior editor believes the 17-time World champ should run it back with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

Cena and Cody had a stellar rivalry, culminating at WrestleMania. The Cenation Leader didn't stop short of using any underhanded tactics to win his 17th World Title. He even employed rapper Travis Scott to throw Cody off his game.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter questioned Cody's whereabouts after his WrestleMania encounter. He felt The American Nightmare should return to challenge John at the biggest event of the summer. Bill noted that it would be a fitting stage for the highly anticipated rematch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was just gonna say that. To me, I think it's gonna be Cena and Cody rematch at SummerSlam." [From 1:38 onwards]

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

While a match with Cody Rhodes may be on the horizon, John Cena has to deal with the threat of a Viper. He is set to defend his title against industry veteran and long-time competitor Randy Orton at Backlash this Saturday.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications