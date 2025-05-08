John Cena could face returning WWE Superstar at SummerSlam, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter has named a suitable opponent for John Cena at SummerSlam. Sportskeeda's senior editor believes the 17-time World champ should run it back with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena and Cody had a stellar rivalry, culminating at WrestleMania. The Cenation Leader didn't stop short of using any underhanded tactics to win his 17th World Title. He even employed rapper Travis Scott to throw Cody off his game.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter questioned Cody's whereabouts after his WrestleMania encounter. He felt The American Nightmare should return to challenge John at the biggest event of the summer. Bill noted that it would be a fitting stage for the highly anticipated rematch.

"I was just gonna say that. To me, I think it's gonna be Cena and Cody rematch at SummerSlam." [From 1:38 onwards]

While a match with Cody Rhodes may be on the horizon, John Cena has to deal with the threat of a Viper. He is set to defend his title against industry veteran and long-time competitor Randy Orton at Backlash this Saturday.

