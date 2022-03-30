"I have never seen anyone work as hard as he does" - Former WWE Champion picks John Cena as his stand-out opponent 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has named John Cena as the stand-out opponent of his career in WWE.

After AJ's debut in early 2016, he and Cena would face off against one another in countless classics. The duo put on a back-and-forth contest at SummerSlam 2016, followed by a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

In a recent interview with Vishesh Roy of NDTV Sports, Styles praised Cena for his hard work both in and outside the ring. The Phenomenal One also named the 16-time world champion as his most special opponent in WWE.

"I have never seen anyone work as hard as he does. He is a million miles an hour at what he wants to pursue. Once he knows what he wants, there is no stopping him and it is evident in whatever he has done in his career," said Styles: "The matches we have had, stood out the most along with Brock Lesnar. I mean I have had so many great matches with great talent. The only difference is the superstar John Cena is what makes him stand above the rest." H/T NDTV Sports

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"He's easily my favourite feud in WWE."



Every time



The match at SummerSlam in 2016 was "A lot of people didn't think it would happen, Cena was the big dog over here, I was the big dog over there.""He's easily my favourite feud in WWE."Every time @AJStylesOrg and @JohnCena stepped in the ring they created magic together 🤩The match at SummerSlam in 2016 was "A lot of people didn't think it would happen, Cena was the big dog over here, I was the big dog over there.""He's easily my favourite feud in WWE."Every time @AJStylesOrg and @JohnCena stepped in the ring they created magic together 🤩The match at SummerSlam in 2016 was 👌 https://t.co/nbSHYw3fgt

John Cena gave AJ Styles some advice upon his arrival in WWE

Despite the years of experience that Styles had before his WWE debut, many were questioning whether the veteran would be able to adapt the company's methodology.

In a 2017 Q&A with Bleacher Report, John Cena stated how he gave Styles some advice on The Phenomenal One's presentation. The former rivals would have lengthy conversations, which would eventually go on to help Styles in his career.

"I can remember when AJ Styles came in, and he was just familiar with presenting himself a different way. And we sat down and had many a lengthy conversation about the differences and similarities between other spots and here. And from that, I think he took a lot of material away to present himself better." H/T Bleacher Report

It is safe to say that Cena's advice to The Phenomenal one paid off in spades, as AJ Styles has won almost every possible accolade that a WWE Superstar can hope to achieve. The former WWE Champion will face off against Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 38.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh