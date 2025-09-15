  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • John Cena finally admits he is afraid of 10-time WWE champion who destroyed him in 2014

John Cena finally admits he is afraid of 10-time WWE champion who destroyed him in 2014

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 15, 2025 23:42 GMT
John Cena
John Cena is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

John Cena has just admitted he is afraid of a former WWE champion. This star is one of Cena's greatest rivals.

Ad

Cena and Brock Lesnar are two of the greatest WWE rivals over the past 15 years. When Brock first returned to WWE, he targeted Cena. Since then, the two of them have had plenty of brutal matches. Lesnar even destroyed Cena during their SummerSlam 2014 match. The Beast hit the Cenation leader with 16 suplexes during the bout. Recently, the former UFC Champion returned to the Stamford-based promotion and attacked Cena. Now, these two men are set to lock horns in the ring at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on WWE RAW, Cena kicked off the show. He addressed his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar and even called The Beast one of his toughest challenges. He said that he agreed to face Lesnar because of the fans. He also admitted that he is afraid of The Beast and he might even fail in their match at Wrestlepalooza, but he will not back down from the former UFC Champion. The Last Real Champion said he doesn't care how many suplexes he has to take, he is ready for war at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Sam Roberts wants Drew McIntyre to be John Cena's final opponent

Ever since Cena announced his retirement tour, there has been a lot of speculation regarding who will be his final opponent. Fans have speculated a lot of names who could face the Cenation leader.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said that Drew McIntyre should be the Cenation leader's final opponent.

Ad
"The last one is John Cena versus Drew McIntyre. And that's where you get the John Cena loss. That's where you get Drew McIntyre taking the dub because you can't have John Cena lose a bunch of matches, which just doesn't make any sense because if you have him lose all the matches, there's no value in getting those victories," Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see whether WWE will book Drew McIntyre against Cena during the latter's retirement tour.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications