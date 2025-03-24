John Cena finally reveals his sinister intentions following heel turn on RAW

John Cena made his intentions clear on his second return to RAW on March 24. Tearing the crowd to shreds, his true goal is more than just the Undisputed WWE Championship, it's also sinister.

Speaking extremely slowly, John Cena asked the crowd if something was wrong. Cena told the fans that he turned the spotlight on them [the fans] and he could pick any random ticket holder and rip them apart. He referenced the clueless kid in the crowd in Brussels who went viral after he targeted him and said that people on social media loved it. Glasgow responded with aggressive "F- you Cena" chants.

Cena called the crowd an experiment and rats in a cage. He said that the most he ever learned was in April 2005 when he gave the fans the WWE Spinner Championship. The reference to that led to instant boos. He finally revealed his intentions - he wants to ruin wrestling for every fan, wrestler, and everyone. After winning number seventeen, he intends to make people forget about Ric Flair. He said that the spinner belt will remain a toy while he has the real WWE Championship.

Cena then revealed emphatically that he would ruin wrestling.

"I am going to ruin wrestling," he said.

Only after this did Cody Rhodes come out to a hero's welcome, telling Cena that he needed to take the title away from him before he could take it away from the crowd.

The battle seemed to be a lot more about John Cena vs the crowd.

