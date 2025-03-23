John Cena fires cryptic shots at Cody Rhodes after WWE SmackDown

John Cena seemingly fired shots at Cody Rhodes on social media a few days after WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. Cena is known to post cryptic images on his Instagram account, which is open for interpretation.

In his latest IG post, the No.1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship shared an image of Ron Burgundy, who is the main character in the Anchorman film series, portrayed by Will Ferrell. The post was an image of the scene wherein Burgundy proclaimed his love for Scotch.

Just like what John Cena wrote in his IG profile, his Ron Burgundy post is open for interpretation. Here, we take a shot at the possible meanings of this post.

The first interpretation is simple. The post is about Burgundy liking Scotch, which is a type of whisky made in Scotland. The March 24 episode of WWE RAW is live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and Cena will be making an appearance.

Another interpretation is Cena has turned to alcohol to drown his sorrows for breaking up with WWE Universe. He recently explained his actions at Elimination Chamber, calling his relationship with fans "toxic."

The post could also be about taking a shot at Cody Rhodes. The plot of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy revolved around Ron Burgundy getting replaced by Veronica Corningstone as the main anchor for KVWN Channel 4 in San Diego. It might be a way for Cena to cope after Rhodes became the new face of WWE.

John Cena teases change ahead of WWE RAW

In addition to his Ron Burgundy post, John Cena also shared the cover of his album, You Can't See Me. It has been heavily rumored that Cena will be getting a new entrance music, so this might mean that it's happening soon.

However, it should also be pointed out that The Cenation Leader came out to his My Time Is Now theme last week. He also explained that he wasn't a face or a heel, but a human being.

It will be interesting to see if Cena gets a new theme, with Bad Bad Man as a potential nostalgic song that aligns with his new heel persona.

