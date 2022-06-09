"I can take him" - John Cena fires shots at The Rock following the Black Adam trailer reveal

John Cena's Peacemaker doesn't seem too impressed by The Rock's Black Adam.

After much hype and fanfare, Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited superhero movie, DC Comics' Black Adam, had its first trailer released this morning across social media platforms.

The movie was initially scheduled to release this summer but was pushed back to October in order to polish the visual effects that could essentially make or break the film at the box office.

While there has been a lot of praise for the trailer online thus far, one person doesn't seem overly impressed with Black Adam: none other than WWE Superstar John Cena, who also plays the role of Peacemaker in the DC Universe.

The 16-time WWE Champion took to social media on the official Peacemaker account to comment on the trailer, making a very bold statement in the process:

"@DCComics i can take him," John Cena tweeted.

Fans respond to a potential fight between The Rock and John Cena in the DC Universe

Since John Cena's bold proclamation, social media has been buzzing about the possibility of seeing Cena and The Rock face off against each other one more time in the DC Universe.

While it should be noted that the Peacemaker character wouldn't stand much of a chance against Black Adam, it's certainly fun to think about, which is precisely what these fans have done on social media this afternoon.

One fan provided a humorous edit of their iconic match at WrestleMania 29:

Another suggested that a dance-off was the only way to settle the score:

You can check out the trailer for DC Comics Black Adam in the embedded tweet below:

DC @DCComics The world needed a hero, it got #BlackAdam . Only in theaters October 21. The world needed a hero, it got #BlackAdam. Only in theaters October 21. https://t.co/7OEvjlEVes

While John Cena's Peacemaker has faced some larger-than-life characters in the DC Universe already, he's never faced anyone quite like The Rock's Black Adam. Will these two characters ever face off on the silver screen? Only time will tell.

LIVE POLL Q. Who would win in a fight? Black Adam Peacemaker 1 votes so far