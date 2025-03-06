John Cena could be forced to break character on some "talk shows," wrestling veteran explores possible reasons (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter spoke about John Cena's character. The star recently turned heel and aligned himself with The Rock.

Over 20 years of Hustle Loyalty and Respect were thrown away as Cena shocked fans with an unexpected heel turn. The WWE Universe watched in horror as John carried out The Final Boss' plans and pummelled Cody Rhodes during a vicious beatdown.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Apter stated that John Cena's heel turn had severely affected his fanbase, especially the children. He felt the star could go on some late-night talk shows and break character, claiming that he was playing a part on a weekly TV show. The veteran journalist was clear that Cena would not retire as a heel and possibly find a way to make peace with Cody.

"I think what's gonna happen here is you know, Cena has done so much of the charity things, and they're showing many videos of kids crying that he did this. So I think John Cena might go on to some of the talk shows, not the wrestling talk shows, the late-night show and just say, 'I'm playing a character,' to make it all better. Like Teddy says it this is entertainment, now people know it. They know it's entertainment. I think for him to retire as a heel, no. Somehow he's gonna get aligned with Cody Rhodes down the road. I don't know how they're gonna go to this, but somehow it'll happen," Apter said [From 7:58 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

John Cena's actions at Elimination Chamber have made him one of the most detestable characters in the WWE roster. It will be interesting to see how fans react to the Cenation Leader's appearance on TV next.

