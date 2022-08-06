John Cena says former WWE Champion "shouldn't exist" by line-up standards 

With John Cena having faced off against countless top WWE names, the 16-time World Champion is of the belief that no one has defied the odds as much as Rey Mysterio. Cena showered the luchador with high praise as he explained how Rey practically achieved the impossible by becoming one of the most decorated stars in the history of WWE.

When Mysterio stepped into the wrestling world, it wasn't common for a star of his stature to make it big in the industry. However, Rey's talent transcended looks and figures as his athletic ability wowed fans all over the world. It didn't take long for his skill to get recognized and he was elevated to the top purely based on his competency between the ropes.

In a recent video posted on WWE's YouTube channel, various current stars were asked to share the best advice given to them by Rey. Here's what Cena had to say:

"Rey was instrumental in working with me very early on in my career. Performers like Rey really molded the way that I perform today which is extremely improvisational and a lot based on how you feel" [0:05 - 0:19]

A lot of what Rey Mysterio has accomplished in the ring seems to defy odds or common logic, but he keeps surprising everyone even at the age of 47.

"Rey's legacy in a few words - Impossible is nothing." said Cena. "By line-up standards, Rey Mysterio shouldn't exist and he's one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. Someone would look at Rey Mysterio and be like "impossible". To him it's just a word" [9:25 - 9:47]

John Cena on working with Rey Mysterio during the Summer of Cena

Last year, following his return at Money in the Bank, WWE dubbed John Cena's latest run in the company "The Summer of Cena". During that time, the leader of the Cenation worked multiple live events and televised shows alongside The Mysterios. Cena shared his experience from that time:

"I think all of his teachings kinda came full circle in the Summer of Cena when I got to work 20 live events with Rey and his son." John Cena said. "They kinda let me, from the apron, kinda coach and improvise. Rey, certainly having the seniority of the group, really just kinda listened and I remember talking to his son about options he should choose in the ring, what he should do and how he should act and Rey is right across from me on the corner, and he's like 'Man why didn't you teach me any of this stuff. And without hesitation I said 'Rey, cause you taught me this'". [5:17 - 5:58]

It remains to be seen whether the two will ever share the ring again.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit WWE.

