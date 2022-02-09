Former WWE Superstar recalls John Cena's reaction to unique signature move

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella has been recapping the origins of his finisher, The Cobra, as well as John Cena's initial reaction to the move.

Santino Marella had a very entertaining run during his 11 year stint with the WWE. From his early Royal Rumble elimination to his Wrestlemania appearance as 'Santina' Marella being the highlight. However, it could be argued that the use of his finishing move, The Cobra, helped him gain immense popularity amongst the fans and superstars alike.

Speaking on the podcast Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Santino recounted the time he first used the cobra and the reaction that he got from fellow WWE superstar, John Cena.

"It’s funny, I used to call it the ‘Schoolboy From Hell’ actually. So I did it at a live event. I told John Cena, I said ‘hey watch this, I’m going to try something.’ And I did the Cobra and the audience laughed, like, the first time. I stood there, made this face, did the whole thing, hit him with it, rolled him. I came back and he goes ‘I would keep that if I were you, that was funny as hell.'” H/T Wrestling Inc

ItsMe_ItsMarkC @ItsMe_ItsMarkC This match is going to end with someone using Santino’s Cobra. #WWEBacklash This match is going to end with someone using Santino’s Cobra. #WWEBacklash https://t.co/nb30YAbKPY

The Cobra was very popular with the WWE Universe.

With top superstars like Cena giving The Cobra its seal of approval, it is no wonder that Vince McMahon allowed Marella to use the absurdly entertaining move on television.

In 2008 Santino went toe to toe with John Cena in the main event of RAW

Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix, a.k.a. Glamarella, were among the most entertaining duos in the WWE throughout 2008.

However, looking to take them down a peg or two was none other than John Cena. During an episode of RAW in Toronto, Canada, the Cenation leader enlisted the help of one of WWE's most popular Canadians, Trish Stratus. The two teams would end up facing off against each other in a mixed tag team match.

Whilst Cena and Stratus ended up victorious, Glamarella provided a lot of comedy during the matchup, a trait the duo were certainly known for.

What was your favorite Santino Marella moment in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

