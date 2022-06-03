John Cena imparted invaluable wisdom to top WWE RAW star after SummerSlam 2021

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about the advice John Cena gave after her match with Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021.

The EST of WWE was on a roll ever since winning the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2021. She then went on to main event WrestleMania 37 where she won the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks.

Belair was at the top of the mountain, but was dethroned in less than 30 seconds by the returning Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. It was a major blow to the young star, but luckily for her, 16-time world champion John Cena happened to be on hand at last year's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Bianca Belair recently appeared in a promotional video for WWE's 20 year celebration of Cena. When asked about the best advice she's received from Big Match John, The EST had this to say:

"The best advice John Cena has ever given me is not what he told me, it's what he showed me. He showed me that you never stop being a student of your craft, and once a champion, you're always a champion. So you always act like a champion, you talk like a champion and you lead like a champion." (0:09)

Bianca went on to reveal that she had an enlightening conversation with Cena after her loss at SummerSlam:

"For me, after SummerSlam, I had a conversation with John Cena that just gave me so much enlightenment. It was so positive and he gave me words of wisdom that are going to stick with me for the rest of my career." (0:23)

It's safe to say that she followed John's advice well as she worked her way back to the top and dethroned Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

WWE celebrates 20 years of John Cena in June

In 2002, a young rookie answered Kurt Angle's open challenge and lost. However, it was the start of one of the most illustrious careers in WWE history, and his name was John Cena.

The Leader of Cenation went on to become one of the biggest faces in the world of sports entertainment. After 15 years of headlining shows and premium live events, Cena turned his attention to acting and became a Hollywood star.

A few days ago, WWE announced that they are celebrating the 45-year-old's illustrious career for the entire month of June.

A few days ago, WWE announced that they are celebrating the 45-year-old's illustrious career for the entire month of June. WWE recently celebrated Batista and Randy Orton's careers. However, they have grand plans for the 16-time world champion as they dedicated the entire month to his accomplishments.

It will be interesting to see if Cena returns to WWE in any capacity. Recently, Theory has been calling out The Leader of Cenation for a match at SummerSlam.

