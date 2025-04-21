John Cena gets a 3-word chant from WWE fans after WrestleMania 41 goes off the air

John Cena is now a 17-time world champion, officially surpassing Ric Flair in the record books. The Undisputed WWE Champion, and now Undisputed GOAT, received a three-word chant from fans after WrestleMania 41 went off the air.

WrestleMania 41 ended just as many expected - with John Cena dethroning Cody Rhodes to end his year-long title reign. In his last-ever WrestleMania match and main event, The Greatest Of All Time, thanks to the help of Travis Scott, defeated The American Nightmare.

As Cena was leaving the arena when WrestleMania 41 went off the air, WWE fans hit him with loud "Thank you, Cena" chants.

Cena made history tonight on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and fans should indeed be grateful for the fact that they saw him compete in his 20th and last-ever WrestleMania. It's incredible to think that there were 12 years between his two main events, but he certainly made both of them count.

His WrestleMania main event win list now includes Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes. Surprisingly enough, The Miz is not on this list.

The fallout from this moment is going to be nothing short of incredible as we will now see Cena try to "ruin" wrestling, as he had promised to do earlier on The Road to WrestleMania.

