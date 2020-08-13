John Cena is one of the biggest Superstars that WWE has produced. From wrestling, John Cena made his way to Hollywood and starred in movies that have been blockbuster successes. Even though John Cena hasn't been wrestling consistently for some time, he has faced some of the best from the current generation such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

John Cena commends Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins

John Cena was in an interview with Sports Illustrated. During the conversation, the sixteen-time WWE Champion spoke about his match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 and how Superstars are adapting to a "crowdless" arena.

The Face That Runs The Place also noted two WWE Superstars whose work has impressed him during the current situation.

“Bray is obviously doing a great job. And Seth Rollins has done an unbelievable job of adapting to a crowdless environment.”

In his career, John Cena has faced Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins on multiple occasions. A match between Cena and either of the two Superstars has never disappointed the WWE Universe.

John Cena and Seth Rollins feuded for the United States Title and WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2015. The two met in a Winner Takes All Match at SummerSlam that year. Had Cena won that match, he would have beaten Ric Flair's sixteen World Championships record.

Unfortunately for John Cena and his fans, guest host Jon Stewart attacked Cena, allowing Seth Rollins to walk away with the United States and WWE World Heavyweight Championship. A few weeks before their match at WWE SummerSlam, Seth Rollins and Cena met in a match for the United States Championship in which Rollins accidentally broke Cena's nose.

Bray Wyatt and John Cena have faced off on a few occasions, but one of their most memorable bouts was at WrestleMania 36. At the PPV, Cena went one on one with The Fiend in WWE's first-ever Firefly Fun House Match.

The match was one of Bray Wyatt's creative masterpiece that depicted various scenarios and played on John Cena's failures. The match at WrestleMania 36 was John Cena's last so far.