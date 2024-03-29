John Cena gives honest opinion on Logan Paul's WWE career

The WWE Universe will be hoping to see a match between John Cena and Logan Paul somewhere down the line. The Greatest of All Time recently gave his honest opinion on the current United States Champion.

John Cena has had one of the best wrestling careers of all time. He is considered one of the best sports entertainers, and he has brought more viewers to WWE with his work both in and out of the ring.

Logan Paul is trying to do something similar as a top heel in the company. The superstar’s fame and his work in the ring have earned him a lot of respect in recent months.

Graham Bensinger released a new documentary chronicling five months with Logan Paul. In one scene, fans can see John Cena give his honest opinion of the United States Champion.

The Greatest of All Time said that it would have been better had the company found him earlier, as he is a perfect fit for the company.

"I wish we found him years ago. I think this would be his calling. I’m glad he’s found us. He fits perfectly in what we do," Cena stated on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger documentary.

It’s no secret that John Cena’s return always brings in more viewers to WWE. He could return for a few matches down the line and ultimately get in the ring with The Maverick for a one-on-one contest.

Meanwhile, Paul has proven his worth in the ring with several good matches. He's had a top match with Roman Reigns and has also rubbed shoulders with Ricochet in an electric contest to prove himself.

John Cena could challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam

WWE is always looking to bring in some big names to light up its Big Four Premium Live Events. The Rock’s return earlier this year has given the creative team the perfect platform to produce a successful WrestleMania XL.

Logan Paul will also feature at The Show of Shows where he will defend his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Paul could retain the title to continue his championship run for some time.

WWE fans could see John Cena return later this year to get into a program with Logan Paul for the United States Title at SummerSlam. It could lead to a blockbuster match between the two men that could potentially steal the show

