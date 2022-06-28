John Cena gives update on his future in emotional promo on RAW

Multi-time world champion John Cena addressed fans on his 20th anniversary with WWE on the latest edition of RAW.

The Cenation Leader last feuded with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. Since then, he has been focussing on his Hollywood career and has starred in the television series Peacemaker.

The 16-time world champion appeared on the latest episode of RAW on the anniversary of his debut in 2002. He showed his gratitude to the fans who supported him throughout his career. He also stated that the WWE Universe cheering or booing him has enabled him to put his best foot forward.

WWE @WWE



@JohnCena #WWERaw "For 20 years, you have created an environment for me to be my true self. You've also been brave enough to tell me when I suck and you've also been kind enough to tell me when I don't." "For 20 years, you have created an environment for me to be my true self. You've also been brave enough to tell me when I suck and you've also been kind enough to tell me when I don't."@JohnCena #WWERaw https://t.co/h6y2jp1dAb

Cena added that while fans would get to see him in the ring again, he was not sure when that will be. The Cenation Leader stated that it would not be just once but several times that fans will get to witness him in the ring again.

WWE @WWE



@JohnCena #WWERaw "We never give up. We're just getting started. And if you want some ... COME GET SOME!" "We never give up. We're just getting started. And if you want some ... COME GET SOME!"@JohnCena #WWERaw https://t.co/MByiCekqUd

With Cena's prior run-in with the United States Champion Theory backstage, fans might get to see a potential feud between the two men. The 16-time world champion seems determined to be making an in-ring return soon.

It will be interesting to see which superstar John Cena chooses as his opponent in his first match in almost ten months.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far