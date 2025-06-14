John Cena handed new name by top WWE Superstar

John Cena has been known by many nicknames during his illustrious career in WWE. The 17-time World Champion was given another name on SmackDown, this one coming from the man he defeated at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes.

The Cenation Leader was present on SmackDown last night, where he was confronted by many notable stars. Cena was also attacked by R-Truth on multiple occasions, which led to Nick Aldis booking a match between the two for next week's edition of the blue brand.

During his opening promo, John Cena noted that it's just him on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling. The Undisputed WWE Champion was then confronted by Cody Rhodes, who reminded him that he pinned him at Money in the Bank. The war of words continued as Rhodes also took a shot at Cena's Mount Rushmore statement, calling him "John Rushmore."

Dutch Mantell believes John Cena can turn babyface before leaving WWE

John Cena is currently amid his final run in WWE, as the 17-time World Champion is set to hang up his wrestling boots at the end of 2025. While Cena shocked the world and turned heel during his retirement tour, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that he will end his career as a babyface.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran said:

"Of course, he can turn back babyface easy. All he would have to do is pick the top heel, and then him and the heel have a big falling out. Yeah [sic] nothing's impossible. I do think he will end his career—I think he would like to end it as a babyface."

Cena has less than 20 appearances left during his ongoing run. He will be present on SmackDown next week, where he will face R-Truth in a singles match. The Last Real Champion will also be in action at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, where he is slated to defend his title against CM Punk.

